Seattle U hosts Cal Baptist after Christofilis’ 32-point game

Cal Baptist Lancers (8-6, 1-2 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (9-5, 2-1 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U hosts the Cal Baptist Lancers after John Christofilis scored 32 points in Seattle U’s 70-53 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

The Redhawks are 8-2 in home games. Seattle U is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lancers have gone 1-2 against WAC opponents. Cal Baptist ranks seventh in the WAC shooting 31.9% from 3-point range.

Seattle U averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Cal Baptist gives up. Cal Baptist averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Seattle U gives up.

The Redhawks and Lancers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc with 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, while averaging 18.5 points. Alex Schumacher is shooting 42.4% and averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Seattle U.

Hunter Goodrick is averaging 8.9 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Lancers. Dominique Daniels Jr. is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Cal Baptist.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lancers: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 38.5 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

