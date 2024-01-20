Seattle U faces Grand Canyon after Schumacher’s 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-1, 7-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-8, 3-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-1, 7-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-8, 3-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Alex Schumacher scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 89-84 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Redhawks have gone 9-2 in home games. Seattle U is 4-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Antelopes are 7-0 in WAC play. Grand Canyon scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Seattle U scores 74.6 points, 7.8 more per game than the 66.8 Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon has shot at a 49.2% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Seattle U have averaged.

The Redhawks and Antelopes meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson is scoring 17.3 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Redhawks. Schumacher is averaging 13.8 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 39.6% over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Tyon Grant-Foster is scoring 19.9 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Antelopes. Gabe McGlothan is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.