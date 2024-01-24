Sears scores 22 and Alabama ends Auburn’s 11-game winning streak, 79-75

Mark Sears had 22 points and eight assists and made two free throws with 9 seconds left to seal Alabama’s…

Mark Sears had 22 points and eight assists and made two free throws with 9 seconds left to seal Alabama’s 79-75 win over No. 8 Auburn on Wednesday night, ending the Tigers’ 11-game winning streak.

The Crimson Tide (13-6, 5-1 Southeastern Conference) moved into a tie with their rival atop the league standings with their first win over a ranked team in five tries this season. It was a big rebound from a 20-point loss to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.

Auburn (16-3, 5-1) had a chance to tie with 13 seconds left when Alabama fouled Chad Baker-Mazara on a 3-point attempt. Baker-Mazara hit the first two but missed the third to make it 75-74 and Alabama won it at the line.

Johni Broome led Auburn with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five blocked shots.

Auburn: Had the nation’s fourth-longest winning streak snapped. It was the longest current streak among Power Five teams. Pearl is 2-7 at Coleman Coliseum with Auburn.

Alabama: First team to win three straight in the rivalry since the Tide did it in 2015. Heated up with 11 3s after going 4 of 21 in a loss to Tennessee.

The game had a 19-minute delay shortly after stopping to get the overhead lights in Coleman Coliseum switched on.

No. 22 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 69, RICE 56

HOUSTON (AP) — Nick Boyd scored 18 points, Johnell Davis added 14 points and nine rebounds and Florida Atlantic extended its winning streak to five games with a victory over Rice.

Boyd scored 11 points in the first half as FAU built a 33-26 halftime lead. Davis and Boyd combined to shoot 10 of 17 from the field.

Alijah Martin added 14 points and eight rebounds for FAU (16-4, 6-1 American Athletic Conference), which outrebounded Rice 43-34 and held a 36-14 advantage in points in the paint.

Alem Huseinovic scored 16 points and Mekhi Mason added 13 for Rice (7-12, 1-5). The Owls have lost six of their last seven.

