Sears leads UT Martin against Western Illinois after 26-point game

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-6, 3-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1 OVC) Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Western Illinois Leathernecks (10-6, 3-0 OVC) at UT Martin Skyhawks (9-7, 2-1 OVC)

Martin, Tennessee; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Skyhawks -6; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UT Martin takes on the Western Illinois Leathernecks after Jordan Sears scored 26 points in UT Martin’s 79-72 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

The Skyhawks have gone 5-1 at home. UT Martin has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

The Leathernecks are 3-0 against conference opponents. Western Illinois ranks second in college basketball with 44.9 rebounds per game. Drew Cisse paces the Leathernecks with 12.3.

UT Martin averages 84.4 points, 18.1 more per game than the 66.3 Western Illinois allows. Western Illinois averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.6 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game UT Martin gives up.

The Skyhawks and Leathernecks square off Thursday for the first time in OVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is scoring 20.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Skyhawks. Jacob Crews is averaging 18.1 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Cisse is averaging 8.8 points, 12.3 rebounds and 2.4 blocks for the Leathernecks. Ryan Myers is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Western Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 84.2 points, 40.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Leathernecks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 44.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.