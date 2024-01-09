Sears and Alabama host South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

South Carolina Gamecocks (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (9-5, 1-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -12; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts the South Carolina Gamecocks after Mark Sears scored 21 points in Alabama’s 78-75 win against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Crimson Tide have gone 6-1 at home. Alabama ranks fourth in the SEC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Mohamed Wague averaging 2.1.

The Gamecocks are 1-0 in conference matchups. South Carolina averages 74.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.

Alabama averages 91.8 points, 28.8 more per game than the 63.0 South Carolina allows. South Carolina averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Gamecocks meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears is averaging 19.4 points, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Crimson Tide.

Meechie Johnson Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Gamecocks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 5-5, averaging 87.8 points, 39.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Gamecocks: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

