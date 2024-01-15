Sears and Alabama host Missouri

Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama hosts the Missouri Tigers after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 82-74 victory against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-1 in home games. Alabama is fourth in college basketball averaging 90.1 points and is shooting 48.9% from the field.

The Tigers are 0-3 in conference play. Missouri ranks eighth in the SEC shooting 33.3% from 3-point range.

Alabama averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri has shot at a 44.9% rate from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.2% shooting opponents of Alabama have averaged.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers face off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Estrada is averaging 13.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Crimson Tide. Sears is averaging 20.3 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Nick Honor averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Sean East is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists over the last 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.