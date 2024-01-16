Sears and Alabama host Missouri

Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC) Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Missouri Tigers (8-8, 0-3 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (11-5, 3-0 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -14.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama takes on the Missouri Tigers after Mark Sears scored 22 points in Alabama’s 82-74 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Crimson Tide have gone 7-1 at home. Alabama is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 0-3 in SEC play. Missouri has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Alabama averages 11.6 made 3-pointers per game, 4.2 more made shots than the 7.4 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Alabama gives up.

The Crimson Tide and Tigers square off Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sears averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Crimson Tide, scoring 20.3 points while shooting 48.8% from beyond the arc. Grant Nelson is shooting 40.9% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Alabama.

Nick Honor averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc. Sean East is averaging 18.3 points and 4.5 assists over the past 10 games for Missouri.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 39.8 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

