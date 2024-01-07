SE Louisiana visits West and Nicholls State

SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the SE Louisiana Lions after Jamal West scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 98-94 overtime win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 3-0 at home. Nicholls State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Lions are 1-0 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana is sixth in the Southland with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brody Rowbury averaging 1.9.

Nicholls State scores 74.1 points per game, 2.2 more points than the 71.9 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana has shot at a 42.8% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points greater than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Diante Smith is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Colonels. West is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Roger McFarlane is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

