SE Louisiana visits West and Nicholls State

SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -4; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Jamal West scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 98-94 overtime win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels are 3-0 on their home court. Nicholls State is 2-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions are 1-0 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Nick Caldwell averaging 6.4.

Nicholls State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana has shot at a 42.8% clip from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Nicholls State have averaged.

The Colonels and Lions square off Tuesday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: West is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 8.9 rebounds for the Colonels. Jalen White is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lions. Caldwell is averaging 13.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

