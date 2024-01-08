SE Louisiana visits Smith and Nicholls State

SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-8, 1-0 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (6-8, 1-0 Southland)

Thibodaux, Louisiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -4.5; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State hosts the SE Louisiana Lions after Diante Smith scored 23 points in Nicholls State’s 98-94 overtime win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Colonels have gone 3-0 at home. Nicholls State is fifth in the Southland scoring 74.1 points while shooting 42.2% from the field.

The Lions are 1-0 against conference opponents. SE Louisiana is 1-5 against opponents over .500.

Nicholls State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points lower than the 44.5% SE Louisiana allows to opponents. SE Louisiana averages 68.3 points per game, 8.7 fewer points than the 77.0 Nicholls State gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals for the Colonels. Jamal West is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 36.0 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.