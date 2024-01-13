SE Louisiana visits McNeese following Caldwell’s 20-point showing

SE Louisiana Lions (6-9, 1-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-9, 1-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (13-2, 2-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -13; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana visits the McNeese Cowboys after Nick Caldwell scored 20 points in SE Louisiana’s 66-61 loss to the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Cowboys are 7-0 in home games. McNeese is the leader in the Southland in team defense, giving up 59.7 points while holding opponents to 36.8% shooting.

The Lions are 1-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana averages 13.1 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

McNeese scores 79.4 points, 7.9 more per game than the 71.5 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 8.1 more points per game (67.8) than McNeese gives up to opponents (59.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Omar Cooper is averaging 4.8 points and four assists for the Cowboys. Shahada Wells is averaging 18.5 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the last 10 games for McNeese.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 13.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Lions. Kam Burton is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 9-1, averaging 75.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 67.8 points, 34.7 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

