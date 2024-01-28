SE Louisiana visits Alvarez and Houston Christian

SE Louisiana Lions (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 3-4 Southland) Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

SE Louisiana Lions (7-13, 2-5 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (5-13, 3-4 Southland)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Christian plays the SE Louisiana Lions after Jay Alvarez scored 21 points in Houston Christian’s 79-75 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 4-3 in home games. Houston Christian is the top team in the Southland with 42.0 points in the paint led by Alvarez averaging 9.3.

The Lions are 2-5 in conference play. SE Louisiana is third in the Southland giving up 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

Houston Christian’s average of 4.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana’s 42.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.7 percentage points lower than Houston Christian has given up to its opponents (44.9%).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Greene averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, scoring 14.3 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Alvarez is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games for Houston Christian.

Roger McFarlane is averaging 14.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Lions. Nick Caldwell is averaging 15 points over the past 10 games for SE Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 73.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 65.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

