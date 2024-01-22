SE Louisiana Lions face the Northwestern State Demons on 4-game slide

Northwestern State Demons (5-13, 3-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-12, 1-4 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Northwestern State Demons (5-13, 3-2 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (6-12, 1-4 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -7.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana looks to stop its four-game slide when the Lions take on Northwestern State.

The Lions are 4-2 in home games. SE Louisiana is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Demons are 3-2 against Southland opponents. Northwestern State ranks ninth in the Southland allowing 79.1 points while holding opponents to 47.5% shooting.

SE Louisiana is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points lower than the 47.5% Northwestern State allows to opponents. Northwestern State averages 71.4 points per game, 0.1 fewer than the 71.5 SE Louisiana allows to opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roger McFarlane averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 13.8 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. Nick Caldwell is shooting 56.1% and averaging 14.3 points over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Cliff Davis averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Demons, scoring 15.3 points while shooting 41.5% from beyond the arc. Braelon Bush is shooting 41.5% and averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 61.9 points, 33.8 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Demons: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.