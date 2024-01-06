Scovens, Army Black Knights host the Holy Cross Crusaders

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League) West Point, New York; Saturday,…

Holy Cross Crusaders (3-11, 0-1 Patriot League) at Army Black Knights (4-10, 0-1 Patriot League)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Black Knights -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders visit Josh Scovens and the Army Black Knights in Patriot League play.

The Black Knights are 3-4 on their home court. Army has a 2-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Crusaders are 0-1 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross ranks ninth in the Patriot League with 11.8 assists per game led by DeAndre Williams averaging 2.4.

Army scores 60.5 points per game, 16.2 fewer points than the 76.7 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Army gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scovens is shooting 44.1% and averaging 13.4 points for the Black Knights.

Octave is averaging 15.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Crusaders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 62.6 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.9 points per game.

Crusaders: 2-8, averaging 65.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 3.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

