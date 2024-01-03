Scovens and Army host Lafayette

Army Black Knights (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-12) Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -2.5; over/under…

Army Black Knights (4-9) at Lafayette Leopards (1-12)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -2.5; over/under is 124.5

BOTTOM LINE: Army visits the Lafayette Leopards after Josh Scovens scored 20 points in Army’s 58-50 win over the U.S. Merchant Marine Mariners.

The Leopards have gone 1-4 in home games. Lafayette is fifth in the Patriot League in team defense, giving up 71.5 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The Black Knights are 1-4 in road games. Army is eighth in the Patriot League scoring 26.9 points per game in the paint led by Ryan Curry averaging 6.0.

Lafayette’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Army allows. Army averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than Lafayette allows.

The Leopards and Black Knights square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Sondberg is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Leopards.

Scovens is averaging 13.5 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Black Knights.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 1-9, averaging 60.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 4-6, averaging 63.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

