Scovens’ 12 lead Army past Boston University 69-59

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 12 points as Army beat Boston University 69-59 on Wednesday night. Scovens shot 4…

BOSTON (AP) — Josh Scovens scored 12 points as Army beat Boston University 69-59 on Wednesday night.

Scovens shot 4 for 9 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free throw line for the Black Knights (6-14, 2-5 Patriot League). Ryan Curry scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc. AJ Allenspach had 11 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field.

The Terriers (7-13, 2-5) were led by Kyrone Alexander, who posted 14 points. Matai Baptiste added 10 points for Boston University. Ethan Okwuosa also recorded nine points and six rebounds.

Army hosts Bucknell and Boston University travels to play Lafayette both on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.