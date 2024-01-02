Scott leads Presbyterian against Charleston Southern after 22-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9) North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (8-7) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (4-9)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after Kaleb Scott scored 22 points in Presbyterian’s 91-67 victory against the JWU Charlotte Wildcats.

The Buccaneers have gone 4-2 in home games. Charleston Southern is 1-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Blue Hose have gone 3-3 away from home. Presbyterian averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Charleston Southern’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Presbyterian allows. Presbyterian averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.8 per game Charleston Southern allows.

The Buccaneers and Blue Hose match up Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taje’ Kelly is averaging 14.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Buccaneers. A’lahn Sumler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.

Marquis Barnett is shooting 52.0% and averaging 13.5 points for the Blue Hose. Jonah Pierce is averaging 9.8 points over the last 10 games for Presbyterian.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 2-8, averaging 65.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 3.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Blue Hose: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.