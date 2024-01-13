Scott and Maryland host No. 10 Illinois

Maryland Terrapins (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland faces the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Donta Scott scored 22 points in Maryland’s 64-57 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini are 9-1 in home games. Illinois has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Terrapins have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 70.6 points while outscoring opponents by 7.3 points per game.

Illinois averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.5 more made shots than the 5.3 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 70.6 points per game, 3.7 more than the 66.9 Illinois allows.

The Fighting Illini and Terrapins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is scoring 21.7 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Fighting Illini. Marcus Domask is averaging 17.1 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Jahmir Young is shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Terrapins, while averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Julian Reese is shooting 48.2% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

