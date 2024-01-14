Scott and Maryland host No. 10 Illinois

Maryland Terrapins (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten) Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Maryland Terrapins (10-6, 2-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Illini -9; over/under is 139

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland takes on the No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini after Donta Scott scored 22 points in Maryland’s 64-57 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Fighting Illini have gone 9-1 in home games. Illinois is third in the Big Ten scoring 82.7 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Terrapins have gone 2-3 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 37.4 rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 9.7.

Illinois makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Maryland has allowed to its opponents (40.6%). Maryland has shot at a 40.7% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of Illinois have averaged.

The Fighting Illini and Terrapins match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Shannon Jr. is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Illini, while averaging 21.7 points. Marcus Domask is shooting 46.9% and averaging 17.1 points over the past 10 games for Illinois.

Jahmir Young is averaging 19.3 points, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Terrapins. Reese is averaging 13.1 points, 9.8 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.4 blocks over the past 10 games for Maryland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 8-2, averaging 85.7 points, 41.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Terrapins: 7-3, averaging 73.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.