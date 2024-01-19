Schumacher leads Seattle U against Grand Canyon after 24-point game

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-1, 7-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-8, 3-4 WAC) Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-1, 7-0 WAC) at Seattle U Redhawks (10-8, 3-4 WAC)

Seattle; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U plays the Grand Canyon Antelopes after Alex Schumacher scored 24 points in Seattle U’s 89-84 overtime loss to the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks.

The Redhawks are 9-2 on their home court. Seattle U ranks second in the WAC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Kobe Williamson averaging 4.4.

The Antelopes are 7-0 against conference opponents. Grand Canyon averages 81.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.9 points per game.

Seattle U averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 5.9 per game Grand Canyon gives up. Grand Canyon averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Seattle U allows.

The Redhawks and Antelopes meet Saturday for the first time in WAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Tyson averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 17.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. John Christofilis is averaging 14 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.

Rayshon Harrison is averaging 13.5 points and 3.7 assists for the Antelopes. Tyon Grant-Foster is averaging 16.4 points over the last 10 games for Grand Canyon.

LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 5-5, averaging 76.8 points, 37.2 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Antelopes: 10-0, averaging 83.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

