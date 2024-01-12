Schumacher and Seattle U host UT Arlington

Seattle U Redhawks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 2-3 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Seattle U Redhawks (10-6, 3-2 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (7-9, 2-3 WAC)

Arlington, Texas; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the UT Arlington Mavericks after Alex Schumacher scored 25 points in Seattle U’s 81-80 overtime loss to the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

The Mavericks are 6-1 on their home court. UT Arlington is seventh in the WAC in team defense, giving up 74.4 points while holding opponents to 43.1% shooting.

The Redhawks are 3-2 against WAC opponents. Seattle U ranks sixth in the WAC shooting 31.5% from 3-point range.

UT Arlington averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game UT Arlington gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemar Wilson is averaging 12.7 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Mavericks.

Schumacher is averaging 12.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Redhawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

