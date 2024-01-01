Scheierman and No. 22 Creighton host Georgetown

Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Creighton visits the Georgetown Hoyas after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in Creighton’s 72-67 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 6-3 on their home court. Georgetown ranks ninth in the Big East in rebounding with 37.5 rebounds. Supreme Cook leads the Hoyas with 8.7 boards.

The Bluejays have gone 0-2 against Big East opponents. Creighton is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Georgetown scores 73.7 points, 6.6 more per game than the 67.1 Creighton gives up. Creighton averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game Georgetown allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayden Epps is averaging 17.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Hoyas. Dontrez Styles is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Scheierman is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

