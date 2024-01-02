Scheierman and Creighton host Georgetown

Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East) Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Creighton Bluejays (9-4, 0-2 Big East) at Georgetown Hoyas (7-6, 0-2 Big East)

Washington; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -12.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton takes on the Georgetown Hoyas after Baylor Scheierman scored 23 points in Creighton’s 72-67 loss to the Marquette Golden Eagles.

The Hoyas are 6-3 on their home court. Georgetown scores 73.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Bluejays are 0-2 in Big East play. Creighton ranks fifth in the Big East allowing 67.1 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

Georgetown is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Creighton allows to opponents. Creighton has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of Georgetown have averaged.

The Hoyas and Bluejays square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Supreme Cook is averaging 10.4 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Hoyas. Jayden Epps is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Georgetown.

Scheierman is averaging 18.6 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Creighton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hoyas: 6-4, averaging 73.7 points, 36.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points per game.

Bluejays: 6-4, averaging 77.7 points, 38.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

