Savage scores 14, Merrimack defeats Stonehill 63-47

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Devon Savage had 14 points in Merrimack’s 63-47 win against Stonehill on Sunday.

Savage added three steals for the Warriors (10-10, 4-2 Northeast Conference). Jordan Derkack scored 12 points and added eight rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals. Samba Diallo was 4 of 6 shooting (3 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

The Skyhawks (2-19, 0-6) were led in scoring by Max Zegarowski, who finished with nine points, nine rebounds, five assists and two steals. Todd Brogna added nine points for Stonehill. Tony Felder also had eight points and eight rebounds. The Skyhawks prolonged their losing streak to eight in a row.

