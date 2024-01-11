Santa Clara hosts No. 23 Gonzaga following Bal’s 28-point performance

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 2-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 2-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Adama Bal scored 28 points in Santa Clara’s 78-72 victory against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos have gone 5-2 at home. Santa Clara is fourth in the WCC with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Francisco Caffaro averaging 2.3.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is the WCC leader with 42.5 rebounds per game led by Graham Ike averaging 8.0.

Santa Clara makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Gonzaga has allowed to its opponents (39.0%). Gonzaga has shot at a 49.8% clip from the field this season, 9.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of Santa Clara have averaged.

The Broncos and Bulldogs match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.7 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Ike is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Ryan Nembhard is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

