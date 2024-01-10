Santa Clara hosts No. 23 Gonzaga following Bal’s 28-point game

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 2-0 WCC) Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (11-4, 2-0 WCC) at Santa Clara Broncos (11-6, 2-0 WCC)

Santa Clara, California; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara takes on the No. 23 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Adama Bal scored 28 points in Santa Clara’s 78-72 win against the Pepperdine Waves.

The Broncos are 5-2 in home games. Santa Clara is second in the WCC with 25.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Johnny O’Neil averaging 4.2.

The Bulldogs have gone 2-0 against WCC opponents. Gonzaga is fifth in college basketball scoring 43.5 points per game in the paint led by Graham Ike averaging 9.9.

Santa Clara averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga scores 13.4 more points per game (84.9) than Santa Clara gives up (71.5).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bal is averaging 15.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Broncos. Carlos Marshall Jr. is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.

Ike is scoring 15.2 points per game with 8.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Ryan Nembhard is averaging 13.1 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 44.3% over the past 10 games for Gonzaga.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 37.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 85.6 points, 41.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

