Sanders and Mississippi Valley State host Prairie View A&M

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 0-2 SWAC) Prairie View, Texas; Saturday,…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-15, 0-2 SWAC) at Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-10, 0-2 SWAC)

Prairie View, Texas; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -14; over/under is 132

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Prairie View A&M Panthers after Donovan Sanders scored 23 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-70 loss to the Alabama A&M Bulldogs.

The Panthers are 2-0 in home games. Prairie View A&M is 3-9 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Delta Devils are 0-2 against SWAC opponents. Mississippi Valley State is 0-12 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Prairie View A&M is shooting 39.8% from the field this season, 11.3 percentage points lower than the 51.1% Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents. Mississippi Valley State’s 37.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.0 percentage points lower than Prairie View A&M has allowed to its opponents (46.4%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Charles Smith IV is averaging 12.7 points for the Panthers. Javontae Hopkins is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

Rayquan Brown is averaging 15.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Delta Devils. Sanders is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 2-8, averaging 67.6 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.6 points per game.

Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 50.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 7.8 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.