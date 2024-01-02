San Jose State visits Wyoming after Griffin’s 25-point outing

San Jose State Spartans (7-6) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-6) Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5;…

San Jose State Spartans (7-6) at Wyoming Cowboys (7-6)

Laramie, Wyoming; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -5; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: Wyoming faces the San Jose State Spartans after Sam Griffin scored 25 points in Wyoming’s 94-68 loss to the BYU Cougars.

The Cowboys have gone 4-1 in home games. Wyoming is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

The Spartans are 0-4 on the road. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC scoring 75.7 points per game and is shooting 47.1%.

Wyoming makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.3 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (43.7%). San Jose State has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of Wyoming have averaged.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Griffin is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Cowboys. Akuel Kot is averaging 15.9 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 45.8% over the past 10 games for Wyoming.

Myron Amey Jr. is averaging 14.5 points, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.3 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.