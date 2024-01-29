San Jose State takes on No. 18 Utah State on 3-game skid

San Jose State Spartans (8-12, 1-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 6-1 MWC) Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

San Jose State Spartans (8-12, 1-6 MWC) at Utah State Aggies (18-2, 6-1 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State comes into the matchup with No. 18 Utah State as losers of three in a row.

The Aggies are 9-0 in home games. Utah State scores 82.6 points while outscoring opponents by 13.8 points per game.

The Spartans have gone 1-6 against MWC opponents. San Jose State is sixth in the MWC with 14.3 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 6.1.

Utah State makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than San Jose State has allowed to its opponents (46.4%). San Jose State averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Utah State gives up.

The Aggies and Spartans match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Great Osobor is scoring 18.5 points per game with 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Aggies. Ian Martinez is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for Utah State.

Tibet Gorener is shooting 39.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 13.8 points. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 46.4% and averaging 18.8 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 9-1, averaging 81.2 points, 37.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Spartans: 3-7, averaging 75.5 points, 29.7 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.