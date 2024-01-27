San Jose State plays UNLV following Amey’s 24-point game

UNLV Rebels (9-9, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC) San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST…

UNLV Rebels (9-9, 2-4 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (8-11, 1-5 MWC)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -3; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State faces the UNLV Rebels after Myron Amey Jr. scored 24 points in San Jose State’s 95-75 loss to the New Mexico Lobos.

The Spartans are 5-4 in home games. San Jose State is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.2 turnovers per game.

The Rebels have gone 2-4 against MWC opponents. UNLV ranks ninth in the MWC shooting 32.9% from 3-point range.

San Jose State makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.7 percentage points higher than UNLV has allowed to its opponents (43.9%). UNLV has shot at a 46.3% rate from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Rebels match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is averaging 15.7 points, 3.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Spartans. Tibet Gorener is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

Kalib Boone is averaging 12.8 points and 1.6 blocks for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 13.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 3-7, averaging 76.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.0 points per game.

Rebels: 5-5, averaging 77.1 points, 36.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

