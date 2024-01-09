San Jose State hosts No. 19 San Diego State following Amey’s 30-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -10.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the No. 19 San Diego State Aztecs after Myron Amey Jr. scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 78-69 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 5-2 in home games. San Jose State has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Aztecs are 2-0 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is eighth in the MWC with 13.5 assists per game led by Lamont Butler averaging 3.5.

San Jose State scores 75.1 points, 9.9 more per game than the 65.2 San Diego State allows. San Diego State averages 5.3 more points per game (77.1) than San Jose State allows (71.8).

The Spartans and Aztecs face off Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 12.6 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Amey is averaging 15 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Jaedon LeDee is shooting 57.4% and averaging 21.4 points for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

