San Jose State hosts Boise State following Rice’s 22-point outing

Boise State Broncos (9-4) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC) San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Boise State Broncos (9-4) at San Jose State Spartans (7-7, 0-1 MWC)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -5; over/under is 141

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits the San Jose State Spartans after Max Rice scored 22 points in Boise State’s 85-63 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Spartans are 5-1 in home games. San Jose State is seventh in the MWC with 34.3 points per game in the paint led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 7.0.

The Broncos are 0-1 on the road. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by O’Mar Stanley averaging 2.2.

San Jose State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Boise State has allowed to its opponents (42.9%). Boise State has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points above the 43.6% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tibet Gorener averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 43.4% and averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

Chibuzo Agbo is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 76.6 points, 36.3 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.