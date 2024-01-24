San Francisco visits Huff and Gonzaga

San Francisco Dons (15-5, 4-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

San Francisco Dons (15-5, 4-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga hosts the San Francisco Dons after Braden Huff scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 105-63 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in home games. Gonzaga leads the WCC averaging 44.2 points in the paint. Graham Ike leads the Bulldogs scoring 9.4.

The Dons are 4-1 against WCC opponents. San Francisco scores 79.0 points while outscoring opponents by 16.0 points per game.

Gonzaga makes 50.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.5 percentage points higher than San Francisco has allowed to its opponents (40.9%). San Francisco has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points above the 39.1% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Dons meet Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Ike is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc. Malik Thomas is shooting 57.0% and averaging 16.6 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.