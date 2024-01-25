San Francisco visits Gonzaga after Huff’s 26-point performance

San Francisco Dons (15-5, 4-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1 WCC) Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Francisco Dons (15-5, 4-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (13-5, 4-1 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: Gonzaga takes on the San Francisco Dons after Braden Huff scored 26 points in Gonzaga’s 105-63 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Bulldogs are 8-1 in home games. Gonzaga ranks third in college basketball with 44.2 points in the paint led by Graham Ike averaging 9.4.

The Dons are 4-1 in WCC play. San Francisco ranks fourth in the WCC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

Gonzaga scores 85.6 points, 22.6 more per game than the 63.0 San Francisco allows. San Francisco has shot at a 50.0% clip from the field this season, 10.9 percentage points greater than the 39.1% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anton Watson is averaging 14.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs.

Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 84.2 points, 39.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 79.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

