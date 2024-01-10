San Francisco plays San Diego following Mogbo’s 30-point game

San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC) San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Francisco Dons (12-4, 1-0 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-7, 0-2 WCC)

San Diego; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco faces the San Diego Toreros after Jonathan Mogbo scored 30 points in San Francisco’s 92-88 overtime victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 9-2 in home games. San Diego is 3-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Dons are 1-0 against WCC opponents. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC with 16.1 assists per game led by Marcus Williams averaging 3.8.

San Diego scores 72.8 points, 11.7 more per game than the 61.1 San Francisco allows. San Francisco averages 78.1 points per game, 4.0 more than the 74.1 San Diego gives up to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, while averaging 15.8 points. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Mogbo is scoring 14.8 points per game with 10.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dons. Williams is averaging 14.4 points, 4.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 76.2 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.