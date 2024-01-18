San Francisco hosts Loyola Marymount after Wright’s 22-point game

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-9, 1-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-4, 3-0 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Loyola Marymount Lions (8-9, 1-2 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (14-4, 3-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the San Francisco Dons after Justin Wright scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount’s 81-64 victory over the Pacific Tigers.

The Dons have gone 9-0 in home games. San Francisco is seventh in college basketball giving up 61.6 points per game while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Lions have gone 1-2 against WCC opponents. Loyola Marymount averages 10.9 turnovers per game and is 3-1 when winning the turnover battle.

San Francisco makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.4 percentage points higher than Loyola Marymount has allowed to its opponents (42.5%). Loyola Marymount has shot at a 43.9% clip from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points higher than the 40.3% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 13.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Dominick Harris is shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 14.4 points. Wright is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games for Loyola Marymount.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 9-1, averaging 80.4 points, 35.0 rebounds, 16.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.