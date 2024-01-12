San Francisco Dons play the Portland Pilots on 5-game win streak

Portland Pilots (7-10, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-4, 2-0 WCC) San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (7-10, 1-1 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (13-4, 2-0 WCC)

San Francisco; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco comes into a matchup against Portland as winners of five games in a row.

The Dons are 8-0 on their home court. San Francisco ranks second in the WCC in team defense, giving up 61.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Pilots are 1-1 in conference games. Portland is fourth in the WCC with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Harris averaging 6.2.

San Francisco makes 49.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (44.8%). Portland has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Dons, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc. Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 15 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

Tyler Robertson is shooting 51.2% and averaging 16.2 points for the Pilots. Juan Sebastian Gorosito is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 76.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Pilots: 3-7, averaging 67.0 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

