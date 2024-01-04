San Francisco Dons play the Pacific Tigers, seek 4th straight win

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Pacific Tigers (6-9) Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5; over/under…

San Francisco Dons (11-4) at Pacific Tigers (6-9)

Stockton, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dons -19.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Pacific.

The Tigers are 5-4 on their home court. Pacific is 2-7 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Dons have gone 1-2 away from home. San Francisco leads the WCC with 16.1 assists. Marcus Williams leads the Dons with 3.6.

Pacific averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 5.3 per game San Francisco gives up. San Francisco averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Pacific allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moe Odum is averaging 8.5 points, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Tigers. Judson Martindale is averaging 9.0 points over the last 10 games for Pacific.

Jonathan Mogbo is averaging 13.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Dons. Williams is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 64.2 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points per game.

Dons: 8-2, averaging 74.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

