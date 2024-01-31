San Diego visits San Francisco following Newbury’s 22-point showing

San Diego Toreros (12-10, 2-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 5-2 WCC) San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

San Diego Toreros (12-10, 2-5 WCC) at San Francisco Dons (16-6, 5-2 WCC)

San Francisco; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Francisco plays the San Diego Toreros after Ndewedo Newbury scored 22 points in San Francisco’s 76-64 win over the Portland Pilots.

The Dons are 10-1 in home games. San Francisco is second in the WCC scoring 78.5 points while shooting 49.1% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 2-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego has a 3-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

San Francisco’s average of 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 41.0% shooting opponents of San Francisco have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Williams is averaging 13.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Dons. Malik Thomas is averaging 16.9 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 52.3% over the past 10 games for San Francisco.

Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. PJ Hayes is averaging 12.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 47.8% over the past 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dons: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

