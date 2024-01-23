San Diego visits Portland following Robertson’s 34-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-10, 0-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-12, 1-3 WCC) Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

San Diego Toreros (10-10, 0-5 WCC) at Portland Pilots (7-12, 1-3 WCC)

Portland, Oregon; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -3.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts the San Diego Toreros after Tyler Robertson scored 34 points in Portland’s 101-86 loss to the Santa Clara Broncos.

The Pilots have gone 6-2 at home. Portland is fourth in the WCC scoring 73.5 points while shooting 44.7% from the field.

The Toreros have gone 0-5 against WCC opponents. San Diego is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.6 turnovers per game.

Portland averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.6 per game San Diego gives up. San Diego averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 10.5 per game Portland gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robertson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Pilots. Vukasin Masic is averaging 11.1 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Portland.

PJ Hayes averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Toreros, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. Wayne McKinney III is shooting 46.3% and averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pilots: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Toreros: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.