San Diego visits No. 24 Gonzaga following Turner’s 34-point game

San Diego Toreros (10-6, 0-1 WCC) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (10-4, 1-0 WCC)

Spokane, Washington; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego visits the No. 24 Gonzaga Bulldogs after Deuce Turner scored 34 points in San Diego’s 81-70 loss to the Saint Mary’s Gaels.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-1 in home games. Gonzaga has a 9-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Toreros are 0-1 in conference games. San Diego is the top team in the WCC scoring 16.2 fast break points per game.

Gonzaga makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.5 percentage points higher than San Diego has allowed to its opponents (42.8%). San Diego has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of Gonzaga have averaged.

The Bulldogs and Toreros square off Saturday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Nembhard is averaging 12.1 points and 5.8 assists for the Bulldogs. Anton Watson is averaging 14.9 points and 7.1 rebounds while shooting 53.2% over the last 10 games for Gonzaga.

Kevin Patton Jr. is averaging 8.1 points for the Toreros. Turner is averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 82.4 points, 40.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Toreros: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 37.7 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

