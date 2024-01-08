San Diego State visits San Jose State following Amey’s 30-point game

San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC) San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11…

San Diego State Aztecs (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at San Jose State Spartans (7-8, 0-2 MWC)

San Jose, California; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose State hosts the San Diego State Aztecs after Myron Amey Jr. scored 30 points in San Jose State’s 78-69 loss to the Boise State Broncos.

The Spartans are 5-2 on their home court. San Jose State scores 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Aztecs are 2-0 in MWC play. San Diego State is fifth in the MWC with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaedon LeDee averaging 5.4.

San Jose State averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 7.2 per game San Diego State allows. San Diego State has shot at a 44.9% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.0% shooting opponents of San Jose State have averaged.

The Spartans and Aztecs match up Tuesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amey is scoring 15.0 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Spartans. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 14.6 points and 5.6 assists over the last 10 games for San Jose State.

LeDee is scoring 21.4 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Aztecs. Reese Waters is averaging 11.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 74.1 points, 38.2 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.