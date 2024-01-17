San Diego State plays Nevada, aims for 11th straight home win

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-2, 2-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 3-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (15-2, 2-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (14-3, 3-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak intact when the Aztecs face Nevada.

The Aztecs have gone 8-0 at home. San Diego State is 11-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolf Pack are 2-1 against MWC opponents. Nevada is 12-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 8.9 turnovers per game.

San Diego State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 9.8 more points per game (77.1) than San Diego State allows (67.3).

The Aztecs and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaedon LeDee is averaging 21.6 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Aztecs. Micah Parrish is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Kenan Blackshear is averaging 16.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wolf Pack. Jarod Lucas is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for Nevada.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 37.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 8-2, averaging 72.4 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

