San Diego State hosts UNLV following LeDee’s 21-point showing

UNLV Rebels (7-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San…

UNLV Rebels (7-5) at San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the UNLV Rebels after Jaedon LeDee scored 21 points in San Diego State’s 74-47 victory over the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 7-0 on their home court. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 77.4 points while shooting 44.9% from the field.

The Rebels have gone 1-0 away from home. UNLV ranks fourth in the MWC with 15.5 assists per game led by Dedan Thomas Jr. averaging 6.3.

San Diego State scores 77.4 points, 9.3 more per game than the 68.1 UNLV allows. UNLV has shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lamont Butler is averaging 8.1 points and 3.5 assists for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 21.5 points and 8.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 6.3 assists for the Rebels. Kalib Boone is averaging 12.8 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 66.7% over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 76.9 points, 38.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points per game.

Rebels: 6-4, averaging 78.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.