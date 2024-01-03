San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s (CA) following Hayes’ 21-point showing

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (10-5) San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts…

Saint Mary’s Gaels (9-6) at San Diego Toreros (10-5)

San Diego; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego hosts the Saint Mary’s Gaels after PJ Hayes scored 21 points in San Diego’s 78-65 win over the Westcliff Warriors.

The Toreros are 9-1 in home games. San Diego ranks fifth in the WCC with 34.8 points per game in the paint led by Wayne McKinney III averaging 7.3.

The Gaels are 1-0 in road games. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 2-1 in one-possession games.

San Diego averages 72.9 points, 14.4 more per game than the 58.5 Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up. Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 70.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer than the 71.8 San Diego gives up to opponents.

The Toreros and Gaels square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McKinney is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Toreros. Hayes is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Aidan Mahaney is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Gaels. Augustas Marciulionis is averaging 12.7 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Mary’s (CA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 39.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points per game.

Gaels: 7-3, averaging 71.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

