San Diego hosts Pepperdine following Porter’s 26-point outing

Pepperdine Waves (8-10, 1-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-8, 0-3 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine takes on the San Diego Toreros after Jevon Porter scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 93-78 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros have gone 9-3 in home games. San Diego has a 3-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Waves are 1-2 in conference games. Pepperdine has a 3-9 record against teams over .500.

San Diego is shooting 42.9% from the field this season, 4.5 percentage points lower than the 47.4% Pepperdine allows to opponents. Pepperdine has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Michael Ajayi is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 9.7 rebounds for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.