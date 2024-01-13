San Diego hosts Pepperdine following Porter’s 26-point game

Pepperdine Waves (8-10, 1-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-8, 0-3 WCC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pepperdine Waves (8-10, 1-2 WCC) at San Diego Toreros (10-8, 0-3 WCC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine visits the San Diego Toreros after Jevon Porter scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 93-78 victory against the Pacific Tigers.

The Toreros are 9-3 in home games. San Diego averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 5-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Waves are 1-2 in conference matchups. Pepperdine is sixth in the WCC giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 47.4% shooting.

San Diego scores 72.2 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 71.9 Pepperdine gives up. Pepperdine has shot at a 45.1% clip from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 44.2% shooting opponents of San Diego have averaged.

The Toreros and Waves face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Deuce Turner is shooting 42.5% and averaging 14.9 points for the Toreros. Wayne McKinney III is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Michael Ajayi is shooting 48.3% and averaging 17.8 points for the Waves. Houston Mallette is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Pepperdine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Toreros: 4-6, averaging 72.4 points, 36.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.2 points per game.

Waves: 5-5, averaging 70.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

