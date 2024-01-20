Samuel helps Florida beat Missouri 79-67 for first true road win of season

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had 17 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Florida notched…

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Tyrese Samuel had 17 points to lead all five starters in double figures and Florida notched its first true road win of the season with a 79-67 victory over Missouri on Saturday night.

Samuel made 5 of 9 shots and 7 of 12 free throws for the Gators (12-6, 2-3 Southeastern Conference). Walter Clayton Jr. sank three 3-pointers and scored 15. Will Richard and Zyon Pullin scored 13 and 11, respectively. Micah Handlogten had 10 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double this season.

Tamar Bates scored a career-high 36 points for the Tigers (8-10, 0-5). Bates made 13 of 21 from the field with a 3-pointer and all nine of his foul shots. His previous high was 25 points, set earlier this season. Nick Honor hit two 3-pointers and scored 10. Bates is the only player in the country who shoots 50% from the floor, 40% from 3-point range and 90% at the free-throw line.

Clayton had nine points on 3-for-4 shooting from 3-point range, Samuel scored eight and Florida took a 37-34 lead into halftime. Missouri led 16-12 on Noah Carter’s jumper with 11:16 remaining. Clayton put the Gators up 22-20 with a 3-pointer at the 6:51 mark. Honor’s 3-pointer pulled Missouri even at 32 with 2:39 to go. Samuel hit the second of two free throws and Handlogten followed with a dunk to give the Tigers the three-point lead.

Florida grabbed the first double-digit advantage when Riley Kugel’s 3-pointer put the Gators up 63-52 with 7:36 left to play and Missouri got no closer than 10 from there.

The Gators lead the all-time series 10-4 and have a 4-3 record in Columbia.

Missouri travels to play Texas A&M on Tuesday. Florida returns home to play Mississippi State on Wednesday.

