Samford takes home win streak into matchup with UNC Greensboro

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (11-4, 2-0 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (13-2, 2-0 SoCon)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -4; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Bulldogs face UNC Greensboro.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-0 at home. Samford has an 11-2 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Spartans are 2-0 against conference opponents. UNC Greensboro has a 2-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Samford averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game, 2.5 more made shots than the 8.4 per game UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro averages 78.0 points per game, 3.8 more than the 74.2 Samford gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Achor Achor is averaging 14.9 points, six rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Bulldogs. A.J. Staton-McCray is averaging 16.2 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Samford.

Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 18.6 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 94.8 points, 37.5 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 40.6 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

