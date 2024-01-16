Samford plays Western Carolina on 15-game win streak

Samford Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Samford Bulldogs (15-2, 4-0 SoCon) at Western Carolina Catamounts (15-2, 4-0 SoCon)

Cullowhee, North Carolina; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Catamounts -2; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford will try to prolong its 15-game win streak with a victory over Western Carolina.

The Catamounts have gone 7-0 at home. Western Carolina is the best team in the SoCon in team defense, allowing 65.5 points while holding opponents to 39.1% shooting.

The Bulldogs are 4-0 against conference opponents. Samford scores 91.5 points while outscoring opponents by 16.3 points per game.

Western Carolina’s average of 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 10.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.4 more made shots on average than the 5.5 per game Western Carolina allows.

The Catamounts and Bulldogs match up Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vonterius Woolbright is averaging 20.6 points, 12.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Catamounts. Tre Jackson is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for Western Carolina.

Rylan Jones is averaging 7.5 points and 5.2 assists for the Bulldogs. Achor Achor is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 9-1, averaging 75.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 10-0, averaging 98.1 points, 37.8 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 12.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.